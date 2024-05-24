Shot journalist succumbs to injuries

A journalist of a Sindhi newspaper known for his bold reporting against feudal lords and waderas, who was seriously injured in a gun attack a few days ago, succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Karachi on Friday morning. Journalist Nasrullah Gadani was left fighting for his life after he suffered serious gunshot wounds in the attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo in Ghotki district on Tuesday last. The motorcycle-riding armed men were waiting for Nasrullah Gadani and sprayed him with bullets near Kori Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, when he was on way to the town on his motorcycle at around 11:00 am. Gadani, who received three bullets, was first rushed to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Rahimyar Khan but later he was shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi. However, he breathed his last on Friday morning. Local journalists in Ghotki said that Gadani, who worked for the daily Awami Awaz and also disseminated his news reports through social media, was known for being a bold journalist for his reports against local feudal lords and political personalities, waderas and government officers, which were not only published in his newspaper but were also uploaded on his social media accounts.