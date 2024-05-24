Azam Swati’s interim bail extended in controversial tweets case

The Islamabad Central Court has extended former minister Azam Swati’s interim bail until June 11 in the controversial tweets case.

Lawyers Ali Sohail Khan and Murtaza Turi appeared on behalf of the PTI leader. However, Swati’s bail plea could not be heard due to special judge Humayun Dilawar being on leave. Later, Azam Swati’s interim bail was extended until June 11. In his brief interaction with reporters on the Judicial Complex premises, Swati emphasised the supremacy of the constitution and law, stating that the country would not function properly unless judges and generals ensure adherence to the legal framework.