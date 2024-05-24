Journalist Nasrullah Gadani Succumbs to Injuries After Brutal Attack

KARACHI: Renowned journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who was critically injured in an ambush near Mirpur Mathelo on Tuesday, passed away during treatment at Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi on Friday.

Gadani was attacked by unknown assailants while on his way to Mirpur Mathelo town on his motorcycle. He was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Rahim Yar Khan for surgery. Despite efforts to save him, his condition deteriorated, and he was eventually shifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi via air ambulance, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The fearless journalist was affiliated with Sindhi daily newspaper Awami Awaz and was known for his bold reporting on public issues and criticism of political leaders and elected representatives in Sindh. His death has sent shockwaves across the journalist community, with many condemning the attack as an attempt to silence the voice of the people.

Protests were held in various cities, including Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Sukkur, and Larkana, to denounce the attack and demand justice for Gadani. Noted journalists from Sindh, including Javed Maher, Mahboob Brohi, Imtiaz Dahrani, Shabbir Bhatti, and Shoukat Somroo, have urged the Sindh government to launch an investigation into the brutal killing.

Gadani’s death is a stark reminder of the risks journalists face in Pakistan, and the need for greater protection and support for those who dare to speak truth to power.