Court puts off hearing of Toshakhana case against Nawaz Sharif

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the petition, seeking the acquittal of former prime minister and the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana vehicles reference until May 28.

AC judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the petition. Nawaz’s lawyer Qazi Misbahul Hassan Advocate and pleader Rana Muhammad Irfan appeared in the court. The NAB Prosecutor Khawaja Manzoor Lone, on the occasion, prayed to the court to adjourn the case’s hearing.

He told the court that Sohail Arif, who was a prosecutor in the case, would give arguments. Qazi Misbah Advocate said that it was on the basis of the NAB’s report that he had filed the plea for the acquittal of his client. The judge reminded him he had remarked that he would review the plea once he received the report.

While Qazi Misbah Advocate requested the court to put off the hearing until tomorrow, the NAB prosecutor, on the other hand, was of the view that the hearing should resume next week. Qazi Misbah expressed the surprise that the case’s file was yet to reach the headquarters.