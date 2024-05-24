Germany acknowledges Pakistan Army’s role in fight against terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is on an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army Chief was received at the Federal Ministry of Defence by General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence where he was presented with guard of honour by the contingent of German Armed Forces. The Chief of Army Staff also met Lieutenant General Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army and visited the Army Combat Training Centre, Gardelegen along with the German Army Chief.

The COAS was briefed on various facets of the centre and the training being imparted to the German Army and contingents of other Armies. He also witnessed a demonstration on urban warfare and visited different training facilities.

“The COAS also met Mr Jens Plötner, Foreign Policy and Security advisor to the Federal Chancellor; Mr Tobias Linder, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Mr Nils Hilmer, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence. During meetings with the civilian and military leadership matters of mutual interest came under discussion,” the ISPR said.

It added that the German leadership also acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role in the fight against terrorism and in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The COAS will also be visiting the German Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Hamburg where he will address the students attending the course from various countries to dilate upon Pakistan’s Regional and International Security Perspective and contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces in the United Nations Missions.