FDI witnesses 172pc increase during April

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country continues its upward trajectory and has witnessed an increase of 172 percent during the last month. According to latest statistics, the foreign direct investment increased from 131.9 to 358.84 million dollars last month as compared to same month of last year.

The positive trend is attributable to the initiatives taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which revamped investment facilities, thus boosting investors’ confidence.

According to State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) data, this is the largest foreign direct investment in the last 51 months. On a month-on-month basis, foreign direct investment increased by 39 percent to 258.04 million dollars in March this year. In the first 10 months of fiscal year 2024 from July to April, the FDI stood at 1.46 billion dollars as against 1.35 billion in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The country data shows that in 2024, China topped the list with investments worth 177.37 million dollars, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remained second with an investment portfolio of 51.93 million dollars while Canada was third with 51.89 million dollars investment.