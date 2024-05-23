Seminar honours Baloch separatists for mainstreaming

In a bid to address the security situation, promote education, and empower the youth in Balochistan, a groundbreaking seminar titled “Journey Towards Peace & Stability in Balochistan” was organized at Markhor Auditorium of Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta on Thursday. The seminar brought together a diverse audience of over 450 individuals, including politicians, lawyers, media personnel, and students/faculty from six universities in Quetta and was specially held to mark the one-year anniversary of former separatist leader Gulzar Imam alias Shambay’s integration into the national mainstream.

The seminar was graced by the presence of Governor Balochistan, who attended the event as the Chief Guest, highlighting the importance and significance of the discussions taking place.

The panellists for the event included prominent figures such as Home Minister Balochistan, Zahoor Buledi, Rahila Durrani, Shahid Rind, and the Vice-Chancellor of BUITEMS. It would do well to remember how Sarfraz Bangulzai, Gulzar Imam, dreaded militants who had, thanks to an unprecedented intelligence action, given up arms last year, were also on the panel. Together, they delved into the myths and realities of the security situation in Balochistan, shedding light on the crucial role of education, media, and the youth in shaping the future of the province.

The panellists’ insights and discussions resonated with the audience, leaving a lasting impact on all those in attendance. The diverse perspectives and informed opinions shared during the seminar contributed to a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by Balochistan and the potential solutions that can pave the way for peace and stability. Discussions focused on facilitating dialogue among various groups, exploring viable strategies for peace and reconciliation, and highlighting the role and involvement of youth in the peace process. The narratives of former militants, pathways to political reconciliation, and a collective roadmap for peace were also central themes.

The seminar concluded with a call to action, urging similar events to be organized in other universities in Balochistan, especially in the southern regions. By spreading awareness, fostering dialogue, and encouraging collaboration, these seminars aim to drive positive change and promote a unified approach towards addressing the issues plaguing the region.

As Balochistan strives towards peace, stability, and progress, initiatives like the seminar on mainstreaming Balochistan play a pivotal role in bringing together key stakeholders, fostering understanding, and charting a path towards a brighter future for the province. By engaging with diverse perspectives, acknowledging the challenges, and harnessing the potential of the youth, Balochistan can overcome obstacles and emerge stronger than ever before.

In a region marked by complexity and conflict, such initiatives act as beacons of hope; guiding the youth towards a more inclusive and prosperous future. It is through dialogue, collaboration, and a shared commitment to peace that Balochistan can truly unlock its full potential and thrive as a beacon of resilience and progress in Pakistan.

As the voices of Balochistan unite in a collective call for peace and progress, the seeds of change have been sown, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow for all those who call Balochistan home.