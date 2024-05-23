Inauguration of Lane Line Painting Campaign for Motorcyclists on Mall Road

Improper lane usage is a major cause of accidents. According to details, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar inaugurated the lane line campaign on Mall Road. Speaking to the media on this occasion, the CTO said that improper lane usage is a major cause of accidents, and frequently crossing lanes improperly leads to accidents. Changing lanes without indicators and signals also results in accidents. Indicators and side mirrors are the eyes of the vehicle, and the primary reason for chaotic traffic is that citizens do not adhere to lane discipline.

CTO Lahore Ammara Athar issued orders after painting lane lines for motorcyclists on Mall Road. The CTO stated that side mirrors are being installed to raise awareness among citizens. For two days, motorcyclists will be provided free indicators, light bulbs, and electrical work. Motorcyclists should always travel in the far left lane. Ammara Athar further stated that this year, 2.1 million traffic law violations resulted in 527,000 fines. Issuing fines is not the solution; citizens need to be educated about traffic laws. She mentioned that license services will remain suspended until 3 PM on May 27.