Nepal bid to include Lamichhane for World Cup despite visa denial

Nepal said Thursday they were still trying to include controversial star Sandeep Lamichhane in their T20 World Cup squad, despite the spin bowler having been denied a US visa.

Nepal said they were keen to select Lamichhane, who had his eight-year sentence for rape quashed on appeal last week.

Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand told AFP on Thursday that they were “trying to see if we can still make it possible for him to join”.

Former captain Lamichhane said late on Wednesday that the US Embassy in Nepal had “denied my visa for the T20 World Cup”, calling the decision “unfortunate”. “I am sorry to all the well-wishers of Nepal Cricket,” Lamichhane posted on social media platform X. Lamichhane, 23, was once the poster boy for cricket in Nepal, but was not included in the original squad because of the conviction for raping a young woman in a Kathmandu hotel in 2022. Nepal are making their second appearance in the T20 World Cup and will face the Netherlands in their opening match in Dallas on June 4, followed by group games against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.