Arrest of Gulzar Imam Shambay

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area and it is 43.6% of the total area of the country. This province borders Afghanistan and Iran in the west. About 5.94 percent of the country’s population resides in this province, which has a 750 km long coastline that runs along one of the world’s most important sea lanes, the Strait of Hormuz. This province is rich in many natural resources including oil, gas and copper. There are large oil and gas deposits in Sui, Kharan, Bolan, Kalat, Zhob, Kohlu and Zarghun. After Sindh, Balochistan ranks second in coal production. Other natural minerals such as chromite, gypsum and marble are also found here in large quantities.

This blessed region of the country has some extremist elements with the aim of destabilizing Balochistan. These elements include both local and foreign actors with diverse motivations and agendas. Some Baloch nationalist militant organizations, such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA), have been involved in armed resistance against Pakistani security forces and infrastructure.

Gulzar Imam Shambay who was arrested last year after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, that spanned months over various geographical locations was also a Baloch separatist commander. Originating from Panjgur district in Balochistan, Imam entered student politics in 2002 through the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO). After actively participating in the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) for several years, Imam transitioned to BSO (Azad) in 2006. Subsequently, in 2009, he joined the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA), led by Nawabzada Brahamdagh Bugti, the grandson of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti. Imam assumed leadership roles within BRA, commanding various regions, notably Makran, and exerting influence over numerous youths. During Brahamdagh’s absence from the country, Imam shouldered all leadership responsibilities until disagreements arose between them in 2018. Following this divergence, Imam established the Baloch National Army (BNA) with the backing of the United Baloch Army (UBA). BNA gained attention when it claimed responsibility for an explosion in Lahore on January 25, 2022, marking its inaugural operation.

A few months ago, “Grand Jirga” for peace and prosperity in Balochistan was initiated. Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan invited the disgruntled Baloch leaders and militants to join the national stream through Jirga. It was emphasized in the Jirga that the militants should lay down their weapons and play an important role in national and country development. In this jirga, the caretaker chief minister, provincial cabinet and more than 150 tribal elders, dignitaries, former parliamentarians, prominent Baloch personalities and scholars participated.

Gulzar Imam Shambay also spoke in this Jirga and said that I have concluded that the problem can be solved only through peace talks. After the changing situation of the world and my arrest, I realized that the political method is the best and only way for the rights of Balochistan. All the stakeholders of the province have to realize their past mistakes and show seriousness. We have to pave the way to give opportunity to the youth of the province for parliamentary politics and service. It should be noted that in the past, various governments talked about negotiations with the angry Balochs, the people in the mountains were also invited to throw down their arms and join the national stream, but those efforts could not be successful.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif praised the security forces on the arrest of Shambay and wrote, “I pay tribute to the security forces for their tireless efforts to restore peace.” DGISI deserves praise for executing the first-of-its-kind and highly complex intelligence operations conducted at various geographical locations with great sophistication.

There is no room for doubt that this backward and exploited province is waking up with the construction and development measures of the political and military leadership and is taking new steps in terms of peace, security and prosperity of the country. A number of projects for youth development and poverty alleviation from the region have been completed and many are in the process of completion across the province including remote areas of the province. Apart from this, military workshops and training centers were established by the Pakistan Army to bring surrenderers into the national mainstream. Undoubtedly, Pakistan Army is playing a key role in the establishment of law and order in the province and for the completion of development projects including CPEC.

The writer is a freelance columnist