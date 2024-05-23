Govt official injured in an anti-encroachment operation

A government official was injured during a large-scale operation against illegal constructions in Murree, initiated under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab. The campaign targets encroachments and unauthorized buildings on forest land.

In a decisive move against illegal constructions, authorities demolished several unauthorized structures in Bansara Gali, Cart Road, Short Cut Road, Upper Jhika Gali Road, Circuit Road, Lakot Expressway, Darya Gali, and Shivala. The operation, led by the district administration, utilized heavy machinery to dismantle the illegal buildings.

During the operation, miscreants launched an attack on the anti-encroachment team. Government employee Daniyal sustained injuries from stone pelting and has been hospitalized. The police have registered an FIR against the attackers and are conducting raids to apprehend those responsible.

The district administration declared this the first phase of a broader initiative to eradicate illegal constructions in Murree. Despite facing pressure, Chief Minister Punjab has endorsed the continuation of the operation in the coming days.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb praised the Murree administration for their bravery in executing the operation. She extended her congratulations to those involved and emphasized the commitment to uphold the law, promising strict action against violators. She acknowledged the injuries suffered by the Forest Department staff and reaffirmed the government’s stance on maintaining legal standards.