Deceased votes submitted as evidence in PP 32 by-election rigging case

In a startling development, evidence of votes cast by deceased individuals has been submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan. During a hearing on Pervez Elahi’s application concerning alleged rigging in the PP 32 by-election in Gujarat, serious claims were presented. Elahi contended that widespread rigging occurred across the constituency. Notably, at 18 polling stations, fewer than 10 percent of women cast their votes, while at some stations, voter turnout exceeded 91 percent. Alarmingly, 832 votes were purportedly cast by individuals who are either deceased or currently abroad. Member Election Commission Ikramullah Khan questioned the validity of claims regarding overseas voters. In response, the petitioner’s counsel stated that death certificates of the deceased voters were included with the petition. The counsel also claimed that votes were cast in closed rooms under police supervision.