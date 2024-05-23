25-member committee to evaluate medical education standards notified after Bishkek violence

A 25-member high-powered committee was formally notified on Thursday to assess the standards of medical education and private colleges, admission processes, and reasons for students going abroad for medical education. The notification was issued under the direction of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the committee. The committee is tasked with compiling a report within 10 days based on five terms of reference (TORs). The committee will investigate the quality of medical education, admission procedures, standards of private medical colleges, and reasons behind students seeking medical education abroad. Furthermore, the committee will review the current regulatory framework and propose recommendations to improve coordination between the public and private sectors in the medical field. In the 25-member high-powered committee, federal ministers, members of the National Assembly and heads of medical universities and institutions are included.