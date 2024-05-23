PIA Continues Efforts to Safely Repatriate Pakistani Students from Kyrgyzstan

Karachi: The national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is steadfast in its efforts to repatriate Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan. This morning, PIA flight PK 6260 successfully brought 171 passengers to Karachi, landing at 8:50 AM.

Today, PIA will operate two more flights to Bishkek. The first flight is scheduled to depart from Lahore at 2:00 PM, and the second will take off from Quetta at 11:00 PM.

Operating under the directives of the Government of Pakistan, PIA remains committed to serving its compatriots and is always ready to act as the front-line service provider.