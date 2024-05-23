Electricity shortfall reaches 5,845 MW

Pakistanis are facing scorching temperatures and long periods without electricity due to a significant power shortfall. The national grid deficit has reached 5,845 megawatts (MW), leading to load shedding (controlled power outages) of 6 to 8 hours in rural areas and 4 to 6 hours in urban centers.

Areas with high electricity line losses are experiencing even more severe outages, with power cuts lasting 12 to 14 hours. This lack of electricity during the summer heatwave is causing major problems for citizens.

The current demand for electricity in Pakistan stands at 24,500 MW, but the country’s power generation capacity is only 18,655 MW. This gap is causing immense hardship for citizens, disrupting daily routines and businesses amidst scorching temperatures.

While Pakistan has a diversified energy mix, generation from various sources falls short of demand. Hydropower sources contribute 5,000 MW, government thermal plants generate 975 MW, and the private sector supplies 8,350 MW. Renewable sources like wind and solar power plants contribute 790 MW and 200 MW respectively. Additionally, bagasse-based power plants generate 140 MW, and nuclear power plants provide 3,200 MW.