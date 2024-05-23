Cricket Australia appoints Wasim Akram as multicultural ambassador

Cricket Australia has announced the appointment of Wasim Akram, the former captain of the Pakistani national team, as their multicultural ambassador. Akram joins a distinguished lineup of 54 ambassadors, including notable names like India’s Ravi Shastri, Sri Lanka’s Russell Arnold, and Bangladesh’s Aminul Islam.

This initiative by Cricket Australia aims to foster inclusivity and diversity within the sport, with a specific focus on engaging players, spectators, and coaches from the South Asian region. The Ambassador Program, set for a two-year term, seeks to provide a clear pathway for individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage with cricket in Australia.

Joining Akram in this ambassadorial role are renowned Australian cricketers such as Test opener Usman Khawaja, Fawad Ahmed, Scott Boland, former women’s captain Lisa Asthalikar, and Mel Jones. Their collective efforts are poised to promote the sport and create opportunities for greater participation and integration within the cricketing community.