Why does Sarwat prefer doing fewer acting projects?

Celebrated film and TV actor Sarwat Gilani answered why she prefers taking up fewer acting projects at a time.

In her recent outing on a private TV channel’s comedy show, actor Sarwat Gilani shared why she has been away from the TV screens for a long time, despite having an all-hit body of work to her credit.

“I feel one must do less, but good work,” she said.

Gilani continued, “I love my audience and am really thankful to them for all the love, respect and affection that they let me have for them. But, I want my audience to wait for me. I don’t want to play all the Sakina, Shakeela or Zulekha characters for them. I would like them to look forward to what project I have coming up next.”

“A lot of times I’ve been told by fans that they pause to watch me on screen because they are sure that I must have chosen a good project to do,” added the ‘Khasara’ actor.

Notably, Gilani was last seen in Saim Sadiq’s feature film ‘Joyland,’ Pakistan’s debut entry at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, on the personal front, she welcomed her third child with husband Fahad Mirza, a baby girl, in December last year.