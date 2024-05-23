Raisi’s successor to follow path of cooperation, Khamenei tells Shehbaz

Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Imam Syed Ali Khamenei told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday that acting Iranian President would follow the path of “cooperation and agreements” signed by late President Ebrahim Raisi with Pakistan.

Khamenei’s remarks came during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz, who travelled to Tehran to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian president, foreign minister and other high ranking officials in a helicopter crash.

Raisi was in Pakistan only last month on a first visit where both countries agreed to deepen cooperation and sign a number of agreements months after tit-for-tat missile strikes.

The Iranian supreme leader conceded hiccups in the relationship between the two countries in recent years but said despite “ups and downs” there was a possibility of a resurgence in the bilateral cooperation. According to state run IRNA, the leader of the Islamic revolution, while talking to Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and his accompanying delegation, sincerely thanked the government and nation of Pakistan for their sympathy.

“For the Islamic Republic of Iran, relations with Pakistan are very important, and we view this country as a brother. Although our relations have seen ups and downs in recent years, we believe there is a possibility for a resurgence of these ties under the new government of Pakistan,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by IRNA. Referring to the emphasis of the late president on the importance of relations with Pakistan, he added: “Mr Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan can be a turning point in the relations between the two countries, and acting president Dr Mokhber will follow the path of cooperation and agreements.” Ayatollah Khamenei noted: “Friendly relations between brotherly countries are not always easy, and obstacles must be overcome and the progress of cooperation should be followed seriously and in practice.”

A statement issued by the foreign office here said the prime minister visited the Islamic Republic of Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions, who embraced martyrdom in a tragic helicopter accident in the Eastern Azerbaijan province of Iran on 19 May 2024.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In his meeting with Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the prime minister offered condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan.

Recalling late President Raisi’s recent visit to Pakistan in April 2024, the prime minister highlighted his commendable role in advancing Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations.

The prime minister termed President Raisi as a visionary leader who manifested steadfast dedication to serving his country and his people. He added that President Raisi’s contributions for the unity of Muslim Ummah as well as for the besieged people of Gaza will be etched in history. He also appreciated the role played by late Foreign Minister Abdollahian in promoting regional peace and dialogue.

The prime minister expressed unwavering solidarity with the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran at this time of national tragedy. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood with the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to Ayatollah Khamenei to visit Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived in Tehran for a daylong visit. Upon his arrival at Tehran International Airport, he was received by the Iranian Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Huge crowds of Iranians thronged the streets of the capital Tehran on Wednesday for the funeral procession of Raisi and his entourage. In the city centre, mourners clutching portraits of Raisi gathered in and around the University of Tehran, where Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, led the prayers.

The leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, joined the procession, as did the deputy leader of the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, Naim Qassem.

Raisi’s helicopter crashed into a fog-shrouded mountainside in northwestern Iran on Sunday as he headed back to the city of Tabriz after attending a ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan. A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from Turkey, Russia and the European Union. State television announced Raisi’s death early on Monday.

Raisi, who was widely expected to succeed Khamenei as supreme leader, was 63. Funeral rites for Raisi and his entourage began on Tuesday with processions through Tabriz and Qom drawing tens of thousands of black-clad mourners. From Tehran, the bodies will be taken to Iran’s second city of Mashhad, Raisi’s hometown in the northeast, where he will be buried on Thursday evening after funeral rites at the Imam Reza shrine.