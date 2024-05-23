CM orders revamping of Holy Family Hospital by June 30

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Holy Family Rawalpindi and inspected various wards. The Chief Minister by taking a notice of low wages of the labourers during her visit to the Holy Family Hospital New Block directed to pay the labourers complete payment according to the Wages Act. She inspected the Paeds emergency, Mother & Child Block and other wards. She communicated with the patients and inquired after them. Few patients apprised CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif about the problems being confronted by them in the hospital.

The CM also prayed for the early recovery of patients and inquired from them about the provision and availability of medicines. She stopped near the family members of the under treatment patients during her visit to the hospital who were compelled to take air from handmade fans by sitting under a tree in a scorching heat. She conversed with an elderly citizen, with the family members and inquired after the patients.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to arrange sheds and electric fans for the attendants of the patients. She inquired after under treatment patients in the emergency and stopped near a female child and exchanged pleasantries with her. The infant child said ‘hi fi’ to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She directed to undertake immediate steps for the treatment of three years old Hasnain having hole in his heart by birth.

On the direction of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a team of doctors from RIC immediately reached the Holy Family Hospital. The CM was apprised about the Holy Family Hospital’s revamping project. She comprehensively reviewed the newly constructed and rehabilitated block. She also examined the under construction New Block of Holy Family Hospital and directed C&W department to complete construction work of the New Block by 30th June.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also accompanied.

“New jails to be set up outside the city,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned while chairing a meeting on prison reforms in the province. She directed them to present a comprehensive plan in this regard.

Madam Chief Minister approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab. She also gave in principle approval for the establishment of women’s jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.

Earlier, a concern was raised in the meeting about possible external contacts of criminals with the prisoners.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other relevant officers were also present.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of a torture incident on a student by a cleric in a Jaranwala seminary and sought a report from IG Police in this regard.

The CM directed to provide excellent treatment facilities to the affected student. She directed that legal action should be undertaken after ascertaining the responsible for committing torture on a student. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif asserted that any sort of torture will not be tolerated on the students in the seminaries.