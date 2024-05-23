Three-year-old booked in case of electricity theft in Dera Ismail Khan

In a surprising turn of events, a case of electricity theft has been registered against a three-year-old child at the Cantt Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan. The incident has left many baffled, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the accusation. According to reports, the case was registered against the child, identified as Zaigham, for allegedly being involved in electricity theft through a direct connection. The first information report filed at the police station outlines the accusation against the child. Further details reveal that the consumer had installed a direct electricity connection. The FIR also indicates that there was an outstanding amount of Rs25,000 associated with the consumer. The complaint report was filed by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) through the sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Cantt Sub-Division. Authorities are yet to comment on the unusual nature of the case or provide clarity on how a three-year-old could be involved in electricity theft.