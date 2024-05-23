Opposition alliance’s delegation to meet Fazlur Rehman

A delegation of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub will meet Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman to ‘finalize’ strategy against the government. According to the details, the delegation will call on Maulana Fazalur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday night.

The sources privy to the development said that the meeting will discuss and finalise plans for a joint opposition movement against the government. The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other parties of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan will also address a joint press conference. It is pertinent to mention here that PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser earlier held a meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and once again invited him to join the joint opposition alliance.

Asad Qaiser met Maulana Fazlur Rehman on special directives of PTI founder Imran Khan. The meeting was kept off the record. During the meeting, Asad Qaiser once again extended an invitation to Maulana Fazlur Rehman to join the ranks of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan.