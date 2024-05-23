Four driving centres setup for females’ car, bike training

Lahore Traffic Police has established four driving schools to teach motorcycle and car driving to women in Punjab. The schools have been opened for women are Aabshar Driving School on Jail Road, Women on Wheels School LOS on Ferozepur Road, Liberty Khidmat Center and Manawan Traffic Lines.

For the convenience of women, classes are conducted from 8:00am to 4:00 pm and women-to-women service is being provided in driving schools. Women are also being trained about electrical and mechanical work in the driving course. The Lahore Traffic Police is giving scooter training for women in various universities and colleges under ‘Ride for Change’.