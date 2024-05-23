Several PIA flights cancelled, delayed at Karachi Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) faced significant disruptions in its flight schedule, resulting in three delays and six cancellations for unspecified reasons on Wednesday.

Flight PK 300 from Karachi to Islamabad has been delayed by six hours and twenty minutes, now scheduled to depart at 1:20 PM. The flight PK 301 from Islamabad to Karachi has been delayed by six hours and ten minutes and will now arrive in Karachi at 6:15 PM. And, the flight from Karachi to Sui will be delayed by two hours and 10 minutes. The flights of PIA which announced as cancel are as followed: Flight PK 302 from Karachi to Lahore, flight PK 303 from Lahore to Karachi, flight PK 307 from Lahore to Karachi, flight PK 502 from Gwadar to Karachi, flight PK 503 from Karachi to Gwadar and flight PK 504 from Gwadar to Karachi have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to check for further updates and make necessary travel arrangements.