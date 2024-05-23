Lahore’s virtual women police station arrests harasser of school girls

Lahore’s innovative Virtual Women Police Station has successfully intervened in a case of student harassment, apprehending a suspect who allegedly targeted schoolgirls.

The incident came to light after a concerned citizen reported the harassment to emergency helpline 15. The caller described a man following and gesturing inappropriately towards female students on a daily basis.

Responding swiftly, the Virtual Women Police Station dispatched a team to the location identified by the caller. With the help of the girls’ descriptions, officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect. The girls expressed their gratitude to the Virtual Women Police Station for their prompt action and support. This case serves as another example of the effectiveness of the Virtual Women Police Station.