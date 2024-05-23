Police officer rapes a 14-year-old orphaned female student

A 14-year-old orphan girl was raped by her parental aunt’s husband in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan police station in Rawalpindi, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused is a police official against whom a case has been registered and an investigation has been started.

An FIR of the incident has been registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim girl, which stated that the mother of the victim girl has been living with the victim girl’s grandparents along with her four daughters since the death of her husband. The victim girl’s father’s sister’s husband, 35-year-old Obaidur Rahman, used to come home often. Yesterday, when the accused came home, I was alone and had gone to clean the wheat on the roof. According to the mother, Obaidur Rehman raped her 14-year-old daughter, a student in the 9th grade, at gunpoint and threatened that if she told anyone, he would put her mother and sisters in jail because he is in the police. The accused escaped after the incident.

The police registered a case, but the accused could not be arrested. The spokesperson of the police confirmed that the accused is posted with the Rawalpindi Police, while SHO Malik Kashif said that the accused has escaped butraids were being conducted to arrest him. The situation would become more clear after the arrest of the accused.