Ex. health minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid was transferred to Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail on Wednesday as her condition deteriorated in Kot Lakpat jail. According to her lawyer, despite her condition since Tuesday, she was not provided any medical treatment in jail. She was brought to Services Hospital in an ambulance from the jail. Dr. Yasmeen Rashid is also suffering from cancer, and she has already undergone chemotherapy.