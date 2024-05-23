Two FPA impostors arrested

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) spokesperson Wednesday said that two fraudsters named Haider and Abu Bakar were apprehended.

The suspects used to collect cash from food restaurants. They would extort money from food business operators by threatening them with the issuance of food authority licenses and medical certificates. The Punjab Food Authority had already registered cases against two other fraudsters from the same gang. The spokesperson stated that Punjab Food Authority officers do not collect cash from any food point.

According to the rules, payments for licenses, medical fees, or fines can only be made through bank accounts. The suspects are being interrogated, and based on their identification, the remaining gang members will also be arrested. Food business operators should verify the identity of food safety officers and immediately report any suspicious activities to the Punjab Food Authority.