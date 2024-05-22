Rana Tanveer Hussain Criticizes Imran Khan, Praises Raisi, and Backs Sharif Leadership



Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain, criticized Imran Khan, accusing him of bringing the country to the brink of destruction and now benefiting from judicial leniency. He emphasized that the judiciary should remain impartial and ensure that those who have harmed the country are punished. Hussain expressed regret over the situation, praising Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi as an excellent thinker and leader who had fostered strong, brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran. He credited Raisi with positive contributions to Pakistan’s economic and agricultural sectors.

In response to a question, Hussain affirmed that Nawaz Sharif is the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), with Shahbaz Sharif managing party affairs effectively in Nawaz’s absence. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Sharif brothers, Pakistan would once again develop, create employment opportunities, and provide public relief across all sectors, thereby strengthening the country’s economy.