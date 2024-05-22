FIA launches inquiry against top LESCO officials over corruption

The Anti-Corruption Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an inquiry against top Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) officials including Chief Engineer PMU Tahir Mayo, General Manager Asim Zameer, Deputy Manager Abu Bakar over alleged embezzlement of government funds and misuse of official position by granting undue favours to M/S Hitachi Pakistan in the award of a contract for the supply of 132kV circuit breakers in violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The FIA through a letter dated April 23, 2024, a copy of which is available with this publication, has requested the Director Human Resource Department (LESCO HQ) to nominate a focal person (not below the rank of BS-19 and MPU sections as well) for the provision and scrutiny of relevant record of all projects from January 01, 2019 to May 13, 2024.

The agency has asked for the following record:

Attested copies of advertisement, bid documents, technical sanctions, comparative statements, approval of each project, including circuit breakers.

Attested copies of work orders issued to contractors.

Attested copies of completion certificates and payment details to contractors.

Attested copies of credit invoices along with their reasons.

List of officers/officials who initiated/processed from start to end of each projects along with their present place of posting and particulars.

Attested copies of PPRA rules related to procurement of all items in LESCO.

List of all LESCO Officers (BS-17 and above) who remained posted in PMU Section LESCO HQ since 2019 to date (in case of transferred also provide their present place of posting).