The Sleepy Girl mocktail debunked!

TikTok trends may come and go, but the sleepy girl mocktail is here to stay.

The recipe first rose to fame back in March 2023, when content creator Gracie Norton posted a TikTok claiming that the drink is a ‘match made in heaven for good sleep.’ Online interest in the functional mocktail is still high today, according to Google Trends, with searches for ‘sleepy girl mocktail’ increasing by 517 percent in the last seven days, peaking on February 7-13.

With the mocktail trending one year later, beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha has explored the health benefits and drawbacks of the sleepy girl mocktail and has recommended six alternative ways to improve sleep.

It’s no secret that the sleepy girl mocktail is delicious. The drink has three key ingredients, creating a combination of flavours that are a treat for any time of the day or night:

Start with around 120ml of pure tart cherry juice. According to medicine specialist Dr Raj Dasgupta at Huntington Health in Pasadena, California, the juice contains melatonin, a natural compound that can improve sleep by relaxing muscles and relieving anxiety.

Next, add a tablespoon of magnesium powder. This mineral has also been proven to positively affect the nervous system by promoting melatonin and, in turn, aiding sleep. The sleepy girl mocktail tastes even better with flavoured magnesium.

The third and final ingredient is a probiotic carbonated drink. Probiotics introduce good bacteria into the gut, relieving discomfort and no doubt helping someone drift off to the land of nod.

DEBUNKING THE SLEEPY GIRL MOCKTAIL MYTH — there’s a reason why the sleepy girl mocktail tastes so delicious: sugar. In the 120ml of tart cherry juice that goes into the drink, there are around 16.4 grammes of sugar. This weight is equivalent to four teaspoons, which can increase blood sugar levels and bring on a restless night’s sleep when consumed before bed. Secondly, using the correct magnesium supplement in a sleepy girl mocktail is essential. Studies have proven that magnesium citrate can upset the stomach. However, magnesium glycinate is easier for the stomach to absorb, so it is the ideal supplement for a sleepy girl mocktail. But what about the probiotic? There’s no question that probiotics will help gut health, but drinking a carbonated beverage before bed can cause bloating and increase the chances of heartburn, according to research by Dr Berookim at the Gastroenterology Institute of Southern California.

EXPERTS REVEAL SIX ALTERNATIVE WAYS TO IMPROVE SLEEP — Sleep hygiene: According to research, a consistent bedtime routine improves sleep quality as the repetitive activities inform the brain when it is time to rest. A typical routine should occur thirty minutes before bed, including activities such as reading, bathing or listening to ambient noise.

Get out of bed: If a peaceful night’s sleep seems out of reach, standing up and moving around rather than lying awake in bed is best. Drowsiness should kick in within about thirty minutes, and sleep will eventually seem possible.

Lavender: Studies have shown that lavender is an anxiolytic, otherwise known as an anxiety reliever. The scent can promote calmness and increase sleep quality, whether it’s lavender pillow spray or oil.

Chamomile tea: Chamomile contains apigenin, an antioxidant that communicates with the brain’s receptors to promote sleepiness, which makes a cup of steaming chamomile tea perfect for bedtime.

Put down the phone: Technology – whether a phone, tablet or laptop – emits blue light that stops the body from producing melatonin. In other words, looking at a screen before bed can worsen sleep quality, so it’s best to stop scrolling come nighttime.

Enjoy the sunshine: Rich in vitamin D, making the most of sunlight during the day helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm and distinguish waking from sleeping hours. Then, when it’s time to rest and reset, falling asleep should be as simple.

A spokesperson from Fresha commented on the insights: “The sleepy girl mocktail is a fun trend filled with flavour, but the question remains whether the drink can improve sleep quality. Despite the ingredients promoting melatonin, this drink may not be effective for everybody, with possible side effects including elevated blood sugar rates and heartburn. So, instead of solely relying on the sleepy girl mocktail to cure insomnia, it’s best also to explore other methods, such as establishing a bedtime routine, to get the best night’s sleep possible.”