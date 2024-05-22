Is Momina Iqbal quitting showbiz?

Showbiz starlet Momina Iqbal shared a humorous take on her social media following and revealed that she is considering quitting acting and showbiz, to venture into vlogging.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this week, actor Momina Iqbal shared a couple of videos, humorously expressing her disappointment on social media following being a critical parameter for deciding an actor’s worth and since she does not have enough followers on her Instagram handle, she must not be considered for acting gigs and should quit acting.

“I must not do any more dramas or films, because I have only a million followers on Instagram,” Iqbal began to share. She continued, “Those who have only a million followers should not do films or dramas. Even worse if they working for many years, but still have fewer followers on social media.”

“At least 10 people have come up to me since morning saying that I have only one million followers, which is merely a good figure and I must work harder,” added the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor. She also complained that one’s body of work or experience doesn’t count, and only what matters is the number of followers that they have on their social media handles.

Further addressing the makers, Iqbal sarcastically said, “Don’t offer me any acting projects from now onwards because I have only a million followers. I’m also thinking of quitting acting and doing something more impactful in life instead, like vlogging.”

On the work front, Iqbal last received acclaim for her performance as Falak in the drama serial ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’, co-starring Humayun Ashraf, Mashal Khan and Salman Saeed. She also played a pivotal role in the superhit drama ‘Samjhota’.