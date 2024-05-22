CM launches pilot project to make Lahore eco-friendly city

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached LDA Avenue-1 to launch a pilot project to make Lahore the best eco-friendly residential city. She inaugurated LDA Avenue-1 Central Park, covering an area of 87 canals, and planted a sapling there.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq briefed Madam Chief Minister about the Central Park Project, upgraded LDA Enforcement Squad and other related issues. She was briefed that in LDA Avenue-1 Society, innovative steps have been taken to protect and beautify the environment. The Central Park of LDA Avenue-1, a pilot model park, is a major step in this direction. It was also briefed that jogging track, walkways, kids play area, open gym and badminton court; besides a Cafeteria, Mosque and Rose Garden have been established in LDA Avenue-1 Central Park.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed that apart from LDA Avenue-1 Central Park, solar street lights have also been installed on walkways. Moreover, specific vending points have been set up for the purchase of food items. Arrangements for the rainwater harvesting and cycling have also been made. A model cemetery has been built there.

Madam Chief Minister was apprised that LDA Enforcement Squad is being supplied with new uniform, equipment and machinery. She visited vending points of LDA Avenue-1, where fruits and vegetables were available for sale on clean and newly designed carts. “It’s a good arrangement, but I will come and check again sometime,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who also inspected the LDA upgraded enforcement squad. She gave keys of new bikes to the enforcement squad on this occasion.

“We are trying to establish natural business cluster in every city of Punjab,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in an Informal meeting with a delegation of businessmen community. She added, “All facilities and concessions will be given for the establishment of Pharma Industrial Zone in Lahore.” She highlighted, “We are establishing the first international level fish market in Lahore.”

Madam Chief Minister agreed to consult businessmen and industrialists in the policy making process for the promotion of business activities in the province. She said, “Consultation with the pharma industry will be prioritized in the health card project.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Attention will be given to solving parking and encroachment problems in major markets.” Earlier, the industrialists from different industries expressed concerns and gave proposals to resolve them. They said, “The law and order situation in Lahore from Rohi Nala to Kasur is bad, attention should be paid to its improvement.” They highlighted, “Incidents of encroachment and firing on Hall Road should be addressed.”

Madam Chief Minister took immediate action on some of the proposals, and directed the authorities concerned for implementation. She directed to change boards of all industrial establishments including PIEDMC and FIEDMC by engaging sincere, excellent and hardworking professionals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised the visiting business community members. “Construction and repair of sewerage and roads will begin in Lahore after the monsoon ends.” She added, “They will bring a project worth Rs 100 billion, no street will remain unpaved.” She highlighted, “E-bike policy is being introduced, which will promote business activities in the province.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “A small farmer will be given Rs 1.5 lakh to buy agricultural intervention for each crop.”

The business leaders acknowledged Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif is taking monumental innovative steps as Chief Minister. “We consider PML-N government as our own government, and will fully cooperate with it.”

Members of the business community highlighted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for solving problems of the industry is very high and valuable. They added, “After Maryam Nawaz Sharif assumed the post of Chief Minister, women empowerment is taking place in true sense.”

Traders Zeba Shujaur Rahman, Henna Mansab Khan, Misbah ur Rehman, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Anjum Nisar, Khawaja Shahzeb, Waseem Sarwar, Zafar Mehmood and Tahir Manzoor were among those who met. Babar Mehmood, Nadeem Qureshi, Khalid Musaab, Adnan Khalid Butt, Faheem Sehgal, Abu Zar Shad, Asad Shujaur Rehman, Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh and Shahbaz Aslam were also included.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Commerce and Industry Chaudhry Shafey Hussain and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Secretary Finance and other relevant officers were also present.

“The accused who brutalized the innocent girl should be severely punished,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while taking notice of the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl in Faisalabad. She added, “The punishment in a rape case will be increased soon.”

Madam Chief Minister sought a report from Inspector General of Police in the matter. Meanwhile, in response to the notice of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab police has taken quick action and arrested the accused. Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the Housing Department to have a briefing on “Apni Chhaat, Apna Ghar Project. Secretary Housing Asadullah Khan apprised Madam Chief Minister about the progress made so far on the project.