Senator Vawda tables privilege motion against Justice Minallah

Senator Faisal Vawda has submitted a privilege motion in the Senate against a senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Athar Minallah, over his ‘proxy’ remarks, asserting his right to speak on judicial misconduct and standing by every word of his press conference.

“If it is a crime to point out misconduct, then hang me because I will continue to do so,” Vawda declared during a Senate session on Tuesday.

Addressing the Senate, Vawda said he had united parliament and the entire nation under the banner of constitutional and legal supremacy. He reiterated his stance from his press conference, stating, “I stand by every word I said.”

Vawda criticised the judiciary, stating, “Those who should face contempt charges have not, and I never expected justice from the judiciary before. Now, I do not know what will happen in the contempt case.” He emphasised his right to discuss misconduct and condemned the lack of accountability in Pakistan.

Highlighting specific incidents, Vawda said, “Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court demanded 30 VIP passes for a cricket match in an order dated 7 February 2023, later claiming it was a mistake.” He accused Judge Ali Baqar Najafi of misusing official letters for personal benefits, questioning why no action was taken despite clear evidence.

Vawda also accused Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of Islamabad High Court of influencing district session judges and highlighted delays in high-profile cases like Noor Mukadam’s trial. He condemned instances of judicial leniency, citing cases where severe actions were overlooked.

“Bhutto was hanged, later acknowledged as a wrongful execution, yet those responsible faced no consequences,” Vawda remarked, calling out judges who labelled Nawaz Sharif as ‘Sicilian Mafia’ and disrespected the public mandate.

Vawda accused the judiciary of double standards, saying, “Questioning them results in contempt charges, but their mistakes are dismissed as mere errors.” He blamed these issues for Pakistan’s low ranking in global justice indexes.

He criticised judicial interventions in government policies, citing instances like the suspension of low-cost bread and bike schemes, and questioned the special treatment in cases linked to PTI leaders.

Referring to PTI, Vawda denounced the lack of action against parties that abuse others on social media while emphasising his integrity and challenges in questioning dual nationality in Justice Babar Sattar’s appointment.

“Women sell their belongings for justice and eventually their dignity when they run out of money,” Vawda said, questioning how a judge could challenge his integrity.

Vawda concluded by demanding action against ‘black sheep’ within the judiciary, presenting his privilege motion against Justice Athar Minallah to the law minister and acting Senate chairman.

He announced his intention to appear before the Supreme Court in the contempt case, expressing confidence in Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s integrity.