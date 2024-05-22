Three suspects involved in attack on Imran indicted

Three suspects involved in the case of attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Wazirabad during the long march were charged. The case of attack on Imran Khan was heard in Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

During the hearing, the indictment was read out to the accused in the court, including the main suspect Naveed, Waqas and Tayyab Butt, which they denied. The court adjourned the hearing till May 25 after proceeding with the indictment. It is pertinent to note that Naveed, the arrested main suspect, is accused of firing on Imran Khan, while accused Waqas and Tayyab Butt are accused of facilitating and providing arms.