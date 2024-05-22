Newly-born boy switched with dead girl at Sialkot private hospital

In a shocking incident at a private hospital in Sialkot, a newborn boy was switched with a deceased girl on Tuesday. According to the report, after the mother passed away during childbirth due to alleged medical negligence of the doctor, the newborn boy was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the private hosptial. Two days later, the family was informed by the administration of the hospital that the newborn babyboy admitted in ICU had also passed away. The hospital administration handed the deadbody of the deceased newborn babyboy over the family members. The victim family alleged that when they brought the dead body home, they discovered it was a girl’s body instead of the boy’s. The family accused the hospital administration of giving them the wrong body and staged a protest with the deceased girl’s body.