China-Pakistan Friendship Flourish and Prosper Forever

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong said here on Tuesday that China-Pakistan Friendship will flourish and prosper forever.

In his address delivered at “friendship forever” event celebrating China Pakistan establishing 73 years of diplomatic relations held here at Pakistan-China center, he said he is very happy to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

On behalf of the Chinese Embassy, he extended his warm congratulations and sincere gratitude to friends from all walks of life who have long been committed to China-Pakistan friendship!

The Ambassador said, “President Xi Jinping said that China-Pakistan friendship is like a thriving tree with deep roots and luxuriant leaves. Since the newly born People’s Republic of China established diplomatic ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in 1951, the two countries have embarked on a new chapter of China-Pakistan friendship.

It has evolved into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. From the Chinese tallow tree planted by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Shakarparian Park in 1964, to the pine trees planted by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House in 2015, under the nurturing of the leaders of our two countries and the joint efforts of both sides, China-Pakistan friendship has grown into a towering tree, deeply rooted in the hearts of the two peoples.

Over the past 73 years, leaders of the two countries frequently visited each other like close relatives, guiding the development of China-Pakistan relations. In 2015, President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Pakistan elevated the bilateral relations to all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and set the goal of building an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, which provided fundamental principles and operational guidelines to the development of China-Pakistan relations.

Immediately after Pakistan’s general election, President Xi Jinping sent congratulatory letters to President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz respectively on their inauguration; Premier Li Qiang sent congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz as well, all of which acted as strong driving force for our all-weather strategic cooperation.

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dar paid his first official visit to China in new capacity. Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Deputy Premier Ding Xuexiang met with DPM Dar, and Member of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with DPM Dar respectively, which reflected the great importance both sides attach to China-Pakistan relations. Under the strategic guidance of our leaders, the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan stood the test of times.

It has become as solid as rock and as heavy as mountain.

Over the past 73 years, our all-weather friendship has increasingly been transformed into pragmatic cooperation, injecting inexhaustible impetus into the building of the community with a shared future.

In particular, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, from the initial layout of cooperation with focus on Gwadar Port, infrastructure development, energy and industrial cooperation, to the construction of an “upgraded version” with growth corridor, livelihood enhancing corridor, innovation corridor, green corridor and open corridor, it has now become an important platform and a well-known name card for all-round cooperation between the two countries.

As a landmark project of Belt and Road Initiative cooperation, batch after batch of projects have been launched, completed and put into operation under the framework of CPEC, which has brought a total of US $25.4 billion in direct investment, 236000 jobs, 510km of highways, more than 8000 megawatts of electricity and 886km of core transmission network, continuously enhancing the capacity of sustainable development for Pakistan.

At the same time, counter-terrorism cooperation, defense cooperation and people-to-people exchanges are also fruitful, constantly enriching the connotation of all-weather strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Over the past 73 years, the two peoples have shared weal and woe, and the bond of friendship has become even stronger.

This Pakistan-China Friendship Center where we are now is a showcase of China-Pakistan traditional friendship from generation to generation.

Tough times reveal true friends, just like pure gold can stand the test of fire. History will remember that at critical moments when New China restored the lawful seat in the United Nations, or faced with natural disasters and difficult challenges, our iron-clad brother of Pakistan always stepped forward and provided precious help.

History will also remember that China has always been Pakistan’s strong backing when Pakistan was in need. From Pakistan’s generous provision of tents to China during the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, to China’s full efforts to help Pakistan cope with the “flood of the century” in 2022; from the firm support between the two countries in jointly fighting the COVID-19, to the selfless assistance projects such as the Gwadar Seawater Desalination Plant and Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital which completed last year, the China-Pakistan traditional friendship is getting wider and longer like the Karakoram Highway.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and is a critical year for achieving the goals and tasks of China’s 14th Five-Year Plan. It is also the first year for the new government of Pakistan to comprehensively advance governance, and an important year for the brotherly Pakistani people to open a new prospect in national development. Both China and Pakistan are developing countries, facing the same historical task of developing economy and improving people’s livelihoods. Against the backdrop of turbulent international situations and a continuously declining world economy, we are ready to provide new opportunities for world development with new achievements of Chinese modernization, and first benefit our iron-clad friend Pakistan. We are ready to work with the Pakistani side to implement the consensus reached by leaders of both countries, promote China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a new level and achieve new results, and truly benefit both countries and two peoples.

We are ready to further promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with the Pakistani side, implement the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI) and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and make positive contributions to building an equal and orderly multipolar world as well as a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Since China and Pakistan established diplomatic relations 73 years ago, the two sides have always firmly supported each other on issues related to each other’s core interests. Just five days ago, in the joint press release of the fifth round of China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue, China reiterated its support for Pakistan to safeguard its sovereignty, national independence and territorial integrity, and Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle. We highly appreciate that.

Before conclude, I would also like to share the latest development in the Taiwan Strait. Yesterday, at the so-called “inauguration ceremony,” the leaders of China’s Taiwan region wantonly preached the separatist fallacy of “Taiwan independence,” openly incited confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait, and vainly attempted to “rely on foreign countries to seek independence.” Recently, certain countries have wantonly distorted UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and maliciously hyped the so-called “undetermined status of Taiwan” in a vain attempt to “use Taiwan to contain China.”

In the face of this countercurrent, political dignitaries from many countries, including President Zardari, and people from all walks of life have made it clear that they abide by the one-China principle and firmly support China’s cause of opposing “independence” and promoting reunification and justice.

This once again shows that a just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little support. “Relying on foreign countries to seek independence” is doomed to failure, and that “using Taiwan to contain China” will not succeed.

No matter how the situation in Taiwan changes, no matter who is in power, the fact that both sides of the strait belong to one China will not be changed, and the general trend of China’s eventual reunification will not be stopped.