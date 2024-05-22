Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust provide free medical services in Bahawalpur

A free medical camp organized by the Pakistan Army in collaboration with the Saylani Welfare Trust provided essential healthcare services to the local populations of Yazman and Fort Abbas from May 17 to 22. The camp, which offered services in General OPD, Child OPD, Ophthalmology, and Gynecology, treated over 2,000 patients and conducted more than 260 eye surgeries. Both civilian and military doctors, along with paramedical staff, participated in the camp, ensuring comprehensive medical care for women, men, and children.

In addition to free medical examinations and treatments, patients were also given free medications. Residents of the area expressed their gratitude towards the Pakistan Army and Saylani Trust, appreciating the excellent medical facilities provided.