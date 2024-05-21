Protecting Our Own

The recent violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, underscores a distressing pattern of violence against Pakistani nationals abroad. The incident on May 13, 2024, which initially stemmed from a conflict between Egyptian students and locals, later saw Pakistani students caught in the crossfire. This attack has brought to light not only the vulnerabilities faced by Pakistani students abroad but also the inefficacies of Pakistani embassies in providing timely support and ensuring their safety.

The event in Bishkek escalated rapidly, leading to a mob targeting foreign students, including those from Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Jordan, and Egypt. While the conflict was not specifically aimed at Pakistani students, the chaos saw them suffer significant harassment and violence. Students reported that attempts to contact the Pakistani embassy for help went unanswered during the night of the attacks, leaving them feeling abandoned during a critical time. This lack of response has raised serious concerns about the embassy’s preparedness and commitment to its citizens’ safety.

Pakistani students in Bishkek have voiced their frustration and fear, recounting how the local police acted as bystanders rather than intervening to protect them. The embassy’s subsequent advice to students not to share videos of the incident on social media, citing pressure from online platforms, has further exacerbated the issue. This directive has been perceived as an attempt to downplay the severity of the situation and avoid scrutiny over the embassy’s failure to act swiftly and decisively.

The attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistani nationals abroad.

This incident is not isolated but part of a broader trend of violence against Pakistani students and the apparent inadequacy of Pakistani embassies to protect their nationals. In December 2021, a Pakistani student was beaten in a café in Bishkek by unknown assailants. The local police launched an investigation under charges of hooliganism, but there was no significant intervention or support from the embassy at that time either.

In China, another significant incident occurred in 2022 when a Pakistani student was attacked in an apparent hate crime. The student reported that local authorities were slow to respond, and the Pakistani consulate’s involvement was minimal. Similarly, in Australia, Pakistani students have faced various forms of discrimination and violence over the years. Despite the Australian government’s efforts to address these issues, the Pakistani embassy’s response has often been criticized as inadequate.

The case of Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student killed in a school shooting in Texas, USA, in 2018, also highlights the embassies’ role. While the incident was a result of broader gun violence issues in the US, the subsequent support from the Pakistani consulate was seen as limited, with families and students feeling the need for more proactive engagement and assistance.

The recurring theme across these incidents is the perceived lack of timely and effective support from Pakistani embassies. Students and their families expect embassies to provide immediate assistance, liaise with local authorities, and offer continuous support during crises. The inability of embassies to fulfil these expectations has led to widespread dissatisfaction and fear among Pakistani students studying abroad.

The recent events in Kyrgyzstan also bring to light the broader issue of inter-ethnic tensions and the need for diplomatic missions to actively work towards fostering a safe environment for their nationals. While the conflict in Bishkek was not exclusively targeting Pakistani students, the embassy’s failure to respond promptly and its subsequent handling of the situation highlighted a significant gap in its operational readiness and crisis management.

The actions of other embassies, such as those of India, Jordan, and Egypt, which did not discourage their students from sharing their experiences on social media, stand in contrast to the Pakistani embassy’s approach. These embassies have taken a more supportive stance, ensuring their nationals feel heard and protected. This comparison underscores the need for Pakistani embassies to reassess their strategies and improve their responsiveness and support mechanisms.

All in all, the attack on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Pakistani nationals abroad. It is imperative that Pakistani embassies and consulates enhance their operational protocols, ensure timely and effective communication, and provide robust support to their citizens. This incident should catalyze the Pakistani government to review and strengthen its diplomatic missions’ capacity to safeguard the welfare of its students and nationals globally.

The writer is a Research Intern at PIDE and an MPhil scholar at QAU.