Turkish FM calls on COAS, discusses matters of mutual interest

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Monday and discussed matters of mutual interest, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Expressing mutual satisfaction, the parties highlighted profound connections between their countries, rooted in shared history, culture, and religion. The visiting dignitary applauded the Pakistan Army’s efforts in ensuring peace and stability across the region. Chief of Defence Forces Australia General Angus J Campbell, currently on an official visit to Pakistan for the 13th Round of Pakistan-Australia Defence and Security Talks and the 10th Round of the 1.5 Track Security Dialogue, met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza the Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The military officials engaged in extensive conversations regarding defense and security cooperation, regional dynamics, and global security challenges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing security and defense collaboration between the two nations. “The Australian dignitaries remained appreciative of the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces, their achievements in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability. Earlier upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, General Angus J. Campbell, was presented “Guard of Honour” by a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent,” the ISPR maintained.