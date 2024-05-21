Two more flights carrying students from Kyrgyzstan reach Pakistan

Another flight carrying Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek, arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Monday after a mob attack injured several international students, including Pakistanis.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam welcomed the students at the airport on special instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Talking to the media, the minister said that the prime minister immediately took steps to protect Pakistani students after the incident and that he himself was monitoring the situation.

Amir Muqam inquired about the students’ well-being, stating that whoever wants to return to the country will receive all kinds of assistance from the government of Pakistan. The minister revealed that more flights will bring the students back home. The protection of the life and property of Pakistanis will be ensured in every case, he added. “Our first priority is the safety of Pakistani students,” Muqam said, adding that he had gathered information from the students about the tragic incident in Bishkek and addressed their problems.

“Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan are children of the nation,” he said, expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty that the students returned home safely. Separately, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has assured that all possible measures would be taken to facilitate the students returning from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Talking to the media at Allama Iqbal International Airport, where he welcomed 170 Pakistani students arriving on a special flight from Bishkek on Monday, the minister highlighted the government’s proactive efforts.