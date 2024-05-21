44 people test HIV positive in Lahore during one month

There is a growing threat from AIDS in Lahore as 44 people tested positive for the disease when samples of their blood were taken at the city’s four major hospitals during the last one month, reported on Monday. As per the statistics, 13 cases were reported from Mayo Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital each, 10 from Jinnah Hospital and seven cases from Lady Willington Hospital. Medical experts, on the other hand, have said that negligence and incompetence on the part of the administration is a major factor in the spread of HIV. They have said there is a risk of spread of the infection when drug addicts use each other’s syringes. Similarly, they have said, the disease also spreads when somebody else’s blade is used for a shave and a haircut. There is also a risk when women get their nose pierced with unsafe instruments, they have informed. Experts have further said that the reuse of an already-used syringe for blood transmission is a major factor for the spread of the life-threatening disease. Likewise, they have explained, that the infection could also spread from one person to another in case surgical and dental instruments are not sterilized.