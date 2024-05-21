President UMT concerned over violence against Pakistani students

President of The University of Management and Technology (UMT) Ibrahim Hasan Murad strongly condemned the recent violence against Pakistani and other foreign students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad expressed deep concern over the incident and called on the Kyrgyz authorities to take immediate action to protect international students. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Kyrgyz government must take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our students” said Ibrahim Murad.