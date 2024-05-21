Lady cop writes to CJP against harassment by fellow officials

A lady police officer has written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to get justice against harassment by two police officers and accountant at the SSP Office Khairpur.

Lady police officer Mehak Buzdar wrote in her letter that Accountant Riaz Billu and two other police officers were harassing her and repeatedly transferring her.

She said in her letter that despite multiple complaints to SSP Khairpur Zubair Nazir Shaikh, former SSP Samiullah Soomro, and former DIG Abdul Hameed Khoso via WhatsApp, no action has been taken against the harassers.

The lady police officer said she faced frequent transfers between the Sukkur DIG Office and Khairpur over the past three months. The sources in Sindh police said, lady police officer Mehak Buzdar is being pressured to withdraw her petition from the Sindh High Court (SHC) and has been instructed by SSP Khairpur to avoid media contact. Mehak Buzdar has filed a harassment petition against Riaz Billu and two police officers in the SHC and claimed that the accountant asked to meet her personally and upon refusal, she was transferred multiple times over three months.

She also exposed the WhatsApp chat messages between her and the accountant Riaz.

In these chat messages, SSP Khairpur Office Accountant Riaz harasses lady police officer Mehak Buzdar by accusing her of not working and only showing off. He threatens to replace her with another officer, Asma in the chat messages. In response, Mehak reminds him that she reported to him yesterday, yet he still replaced her as he had mentioned. She questions why this is happening, asking if it matters whether she performs her duty inside the women’s police station or outside.

Civil society has demanded that SSP Khairpur remove the accused officers and conduct an inquiry.