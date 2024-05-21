Verdict reserved on Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal petition in vandalism case

Islamabad district and session court on Monday reserved the verdict on Sheikh Rashid’s acquittal petition in long-march vandalism case.

Judicial Magistrate Shehzad Khan heard the case today. President Awami Muslim League Sheikh Rashid along with his consuls appeared before the court. It is pertinent to note that a vandalism case was registered against former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid in Kohsar police station. After case proceedings, Islamabad district and session court has reserved the verdict on bail petition filed by Sheikh Rashid in vandalism case.