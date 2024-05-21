New FC Teaching Hospital enhances healthcare in Peshawar

FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a significant step forward in healthcare provision with the inauguration of the Frontier Corps Teaching Hospital located at Hayatabad area of Peshawar. This newly established hospital boasts a capacity of 500 beds, equipped to address a wide range of medical needs. With round-the-clock availability of medical professionals including doctors and nursing staff, patients can receive care whenever required. The Frontier Corps Teaching Hospital offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including specialized treatment for heart conditions, rehabilitation and physiotherapy services, dental care, and specialized clinics for various ailments. The hospital is also well-equipped with modern facilities such as emergency clinics, multiple operation theaters, diagnostic imaging services including X-ray, ultrasound, and CT scan, as well as a pathology department, blood bank, and pharmacy. For the convenience of female patients, the hospital has dedicated women doctors and nursing staff available 24/7. Additionally, generators have been installed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, further enhancing the reliability of healthcare services.