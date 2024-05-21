McLaughlin powers to Indy 500 pole in all-Penske front row

New Zealand’s Scott McLaughlin produced a blistering qualifying session to grab pole position for next week’s Indianapolis 500 in a Team Penske front row sweep. McLaughlin, last out in the “Fast Six” final qualifying, stormed to pole with an average four-lap speed of 234.220 miles per hour (376.94 Km/h) — a record average speed in qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Teammates Will Power (234.220 mph) and defending champion Josef Newgarden (233.808 mph) will start second and third on the grid at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It is just the second time in the history of the race that a team has produced a front row sweep — Penske first achieved that feat in 1988. It was the first time that McLaughlin has grabbed pole at Indianapolis but a record-extending 19th pole for Team Penske.