Aamir Khan was not the first choice for ‘Ghajini’

Actor Aamir Khan touched new heights of fame after starring in veteran filmmaker AR Murugadoss’s iconic Ghajini in 2008.

However, the actor’s co-star in the movie Pradeep Rawat has now revealed that the director had initially thought of actor Salman Khan to play the lead role in the movie.

Ghajini, a remake of the filmmaker’s Tamil film by the same name in 2005, saw Pradeep Rawat played the role of the villain. He had also played the same role in the Tamil version of the movie.

In a recent interview, Rawat said that AR Murugadoss wanted Salman Khan in Ghajini because he was very fond of the Wanted actor.

However, Pradeep advised against casting Salman Khan because he believed that the latter was short-tempered.

“Murugdoss doesn’t speak in English or Hindi. He didn’t even have a personality back then,” said Rawat.

He then suggested the name of Aamir Khan to play the protagonist in Ghajini as Rawat had previously worked with him.

According to Pradeep, the 3 Idiots actor was ‘cool-tempered and behaves respectfully with everyone’.

“In the past 25 years, I have not seen Aamir shout or yell at anyone. He has never disrespected anyone or used abusive language. So I thought, nature-wise, Salman cannot be handled or there would be unnecessary complications,” he added.

Despite being offered the role, Aamir Khan took his time and agreed to play the role after watching the original Ghajini.

It is pertinent to mention that actor Asin played the female lead in both Hindi and Tamil version similar to Pradeep who played the negative role.

Late Jiah Khan’s character in the Hindi version was portrayed by Nayanthara in Tamil language.