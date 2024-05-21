Taha Shah reveals his relationship status

The current Internet sensation Taha Shah, of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ breaks the silence on his current relationship status. In a new interview, ‘Heeramandi’ actor Taha Shah opened up on his character Tajdar Baloch being a mix of Shahrukh and Salman Khan, and how his romantic performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series reminded audiences of the A-list superstars of India. “I think sir wrote it a mix of both of his characters, from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas, and a little bit of his own self. And who doesn’t want to be compared with Salman and Shahrukh, I’m so glad that I could,” he said. Although sweeping acclaim all across for his breakthrough performance, Shah said that the best compliment for him is that the ‘romance in his eyes reminds people of Shahrukh Khan’, whom he considers his idol. When asked by the interviewer if Shah is single, the actor replied, “Yes, Yes I am.” He continued, “Well, actually I was in a relationship last year but then she broke my heart.”