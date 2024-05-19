Karachi takes its first stride on the global running stage with the historic ONE RUN Half Marathon

Karachi made history by hosting the world’s largest half marathon, ONE RUN, for the first time, thanks to a landmark partnership with the Hero League that propelled Pakistani sports onto the global stage, drawing an impressive 1200+ runners to the starting line!

In the vibrant city of Karachi, a thrilling running event took place, as enthusiasts embarked on the picturesque Emaar Route. Nestled serenely by the seaside, the starting point at the Emaar Sales unfolded like a canvas of wonder, boasting stunning vistas, immaculately maintained streets, and ample space to unfurl their stride. The route guaranteed a memorable experience for everyone involved. Participants had the opportunity to overcome one of four distances: 1, 5, 10, or 21.1 kilometers.

We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 21 KM category:

Female Category:

– First Position: Mumtaz Naimat (Time: 01:17:17)

– Second Position: Sehrish (Time: 02:01:49)

– Third Position: Qandeel (Time: 02:06:07)

Male Category:

– First Position: Israr Khattak (Time: 01:17:17)

– Second Position: M Sajjad (Time: 01:19:12)

– Third Position: Adnan (Time: 01:21:21)

Sports in Pakistan and the Hero League congratulate the winners and all participants for their remarkable achievements and sportsmanship.

“We were thrilled to partner with «One Run» to put Pakistan on the global sports map,” said Shoaib Nizami, CEO, of Sports in Pakistan. “This event not only promoted our sports talent but also showcased our country’s beauty and warm hospitality to the world, setting a benchmark for future events on an international platform.”

Sports in Pakistan had the privilege of bringing pride to Pakistan by being among 15 other countries to participate in the historic half marathon, alongside Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Brazil, Egypt, Serbia, Belarus, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Cameroon, Nepal, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. This global event drew an impressive turnout of over 180,000 people worldwide, and we are honored to have played a role in putting Pakistan on the international sports map.

The One Run International Half Marathon in Karachi was an unforgettable experience, uniting runners, and sports enthusiasts from around the globe. We celebrated a historic moment for sports in Pakistan.