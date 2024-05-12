Aamir Khan reveals major update about ‘Sarfarosh 2’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s fans were in for a surprise after the actor made a major announcement regarding a sequel to his movie Sarfarosh.

Speaking at a special screening of Sarfarosh to celebrate its 25 years, Khan said that he was committed to making a sequel to the 1999 movie directed by John Matthew Matthan, an Indian media outlet reported on Friday. “I can commit about one thing: We will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script for it. So John you will have to get to work here,” said Aamir Khan. “Sarfarosh 2 should be made, even I feel that.”

It is pertinent to mention that Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah acted alongside Khan in the movie and were also present at the special screening ceremony along with Matthan.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, the Sarfarosh director said that he wished to make a comeback with Sarfarosh 2.

“Aamir is keen. I am also planning to make it, but unless you get the freedom and choice to do it and if it is not pleasurable for you then, how are others going to enjoy your film? Also there are not many scripts that I have liked,” he added.

According to Matthan, finding the right story for the film was essential and unless he had the right story for Aamir Khan, he would not be able to work on the project. “It is quite difficult because his character ACP Ajay Singh Rathore would be Director General of Police and at that level, they don’t leave their office and get on to the field. So I have to consult the police and find a loophole on how to make him step out of his office and fight.